Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

ORCL traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $64.31. 8,045,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,858. The firm has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

