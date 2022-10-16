Orbler (ORBR) Trading Up 54.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $3.19 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for $6.76 or 0.00035264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbler has traded up 54.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,288.23 or 0.27390078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

