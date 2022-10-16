Orbs (ORBS) Achieves Market Cap of $92.53 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $92.53 million and approximately $712,148.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.97 or 0.27636293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

