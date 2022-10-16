Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.59 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.91 million and $12.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,143.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002777 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020895 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00057328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

