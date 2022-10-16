Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.0 %

ORRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096. The company has a market cap of $262.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $27.37.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.