Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
About Orvana Minerals
