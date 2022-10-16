Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

Orvana Minerals stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

