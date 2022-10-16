Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,796. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

