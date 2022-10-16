Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,011 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.23. 28,895,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,205,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

