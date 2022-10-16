Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.