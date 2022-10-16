Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 64,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

