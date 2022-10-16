Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,412,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.74. The stock had a trading volume of 77,244,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,179,024. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

