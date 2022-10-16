Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$15,250.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$15,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,595,618 shares in the company, valued at C$11,771,663.49.
Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Wares bought 150,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00.
- On Monday, September 26th, Robert Wares bought 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$8,680.00.
- On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.
- On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.
- On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,207.50.
- On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares purchased 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,005.00.
Osisko Metals Price Performance
CVE:OM remained flat at C$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$67.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Osisko Metals Company Profile
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
