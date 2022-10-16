Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$4.25 target price on Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a market cap of C$997.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$29,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,040.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

