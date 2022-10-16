Osmosis Trading Up 4% This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00006128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $331.37 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Osmosis has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

