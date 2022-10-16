Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.07.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

