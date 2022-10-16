Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 515,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,296,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

