Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 4.4 %
Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $51.60. 515,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,211. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $82.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,296,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares in the last quarter.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
