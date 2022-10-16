PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACWP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,473. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.04%.

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

