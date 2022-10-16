Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ PANL remained flat at $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $195.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.