Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 87,835 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $5,497,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

