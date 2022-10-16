Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,640,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,692,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $13,355,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

