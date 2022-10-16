Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 1,583,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,504. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.