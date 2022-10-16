Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKOH traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

