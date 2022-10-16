PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Up 53.2% in September

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PARTS iD Stock Up 2.3 %

ID stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 7,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,781. PARTS iD has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.