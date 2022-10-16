Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

