Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Down 3.5 %

CarMax stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

