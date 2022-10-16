Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 263 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTIP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTIP opened at $47.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

