Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 617 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 618,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 562,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 207,964 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.