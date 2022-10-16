Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

NYSE:PBA traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 842,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,370. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,948,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

