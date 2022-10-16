PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 127.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,210. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

