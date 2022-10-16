PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,210. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 202,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.