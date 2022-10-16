PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.19. 5,939,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

