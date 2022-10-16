P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in P&F Industries stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of P&F Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $5.71 on Friday. P&F Industries has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

P&F Industries Cuts Dividend

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of P&F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

P&F Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

