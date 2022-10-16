Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 16,983,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,005,750. Pfizer has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after acquiring an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,351,891,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

