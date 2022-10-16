Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $492,382,000 after buying an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.81. 3,873,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

