Pflug Koory LLC Buys 199 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.79. 2,720,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,331. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $186.89 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

