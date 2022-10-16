Pflug Koory LLC Buys 8,052 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 48,185,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,652,652. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

