Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

NYSE DE traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.14. 1,231,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,284. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

