Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE DE traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.14. 1,231,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,284. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

