Pflug Koory LLC Invests $87,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 1,456,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.