Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 3,673 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.67. 27,258,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,734,786. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

