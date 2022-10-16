Pflug Koory LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Corning by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 362,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 4,636,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,581. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.