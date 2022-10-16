Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

