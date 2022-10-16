Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.11. 336,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,975. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

