Pflug Koory LLC Trims Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.22. 1,198,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.