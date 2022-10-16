Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Down 38.7% in September

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 583,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,286. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,970.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,437,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 527.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 1,148,829 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,983,000. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,335,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 168.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 724,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

