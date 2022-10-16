Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,380 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Pinduoduo worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 9,275,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,308,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $104.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

