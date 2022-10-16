Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.35.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Ping Identity by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 11,382,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

