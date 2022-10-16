Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of HNW stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 48,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,350. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

