Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $257.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $13.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,740. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

