Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,972 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $13.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.89. 2,693,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.64. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.