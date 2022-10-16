Piper Sandler Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $293.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,770. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

